Vanuatu confirms 95 Covid-19 cases

The Ministry of Health (MOH), announced the new number of cases at a media conference yesterday afternoon.

MOH also confirmed that 35 new active cases were reported in the last 24 hours, 26 on Efate Island and 9 on Santo Island.

According to the MOH Covid-19 Situation Report, 74 cases are from Port Vila, SHEFA province and 9 cases from Luganville, SANMA province.

MOH has set up a tent as a triage and testing site for people presenting with flu-like symptoms at Vila Central Hospital.

“As of today, only mild cases have been reported.

“Community isolation centres will be set up for people with mild cases, their location will be communicated to the public once available”.

All provinces of Vanuatu are now on Alert Level 3 given reports of cases or movement of contact of cases in the six provinces of Vanuatu.