Vanuatu confirms community transmission of Covid-19

There are a total of 589 Covid cases in the island nation and 10 of them are in the community.

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkon said the community cases were discovered over the weekend after the Member of Parliament for Port Vila constituency, Anthony Yauko tested positive.

Yauko and the other members of a parliamentary committee he was with are now in quarantine on Iririki Island resort along with more than 50 other close contacts.

More than 150 other people from Port Vila and surrounding villages who are not close contacts are also in quarantine at Iririki.

Port Vila and the island of Efate and its offshore islands continue to be locked down.

Meanwhile the Vanuatu Government is being urged provide accurate and timely updates on the Covid-19 outbreak to avoid public panic.

Ni-Vanuatu citizen Lorenzo Raplili said the authorities need to adequately share critical information about community transmissions.

Mr Raplili said people must know where the positive infections have been found to protect themselves and their families.

He said health authorities had enough time to prepare and learn from other neighbouring countries.

But, hey says, they've failed to do so.

"If we compare Vanuatu and Fiji publicly when reporting very specifically by the health authority when you come out publicly on air it took a lot of time for them to come out publicly and the details of their reporting."

"They haven't specified where exactly we have this Covid-19 tracing locations, which are at risk, people don't know about such information," he said.