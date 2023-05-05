Vanuatu court rules against MP, declares seat vacant

The court found that Sanick should not have stood in last year's snap election, in which he won one of the six Malekula seats.

RNZ Pacific reports the court found that Sanick was under a suspended prison sentence for domestic violence and for breaching the Leadership Code, making him ineligible to stand.

At the time of the conviction he was a deputy speaker in Parliament.

The sentence is due to lapse in August this year.

The date for a by-election is yet to be announced.

Photo file Vanuatu Parliament