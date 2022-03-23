Vanuatu Covid-19 Task Force endorses government decision to fine businesses

An individual who breaches the protocols will pay a fine of not more than 100,000 vatu.

Police Public Awareness Units have gone throughout the suburbs of Port Vila and Luganville and all Provincial Government Council Centres to deliver the warning.

The protocols include hand washing facilities and social distancing which are a must.

The danger is that kava bars comprise of small areas where kava drinkers sit close together.

To avoid breaching the order, kava owners have now shifted their traditional opening hours from evening to midday for kava drinkers to collect their drinks in bottles and take them home.

Meanwhile an inter-island vessel has been turned away from dropping its cargo at Ranon Village on North Ambrym.

Photo file Kava bar