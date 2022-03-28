Vanuatu curfew extended for 5 more days

The new curfew order starts from 8pm to 6am and applies to the whole of Vanuatu.

It will end on Friday. 1 April.

Essential services mentioned in the previous order remain.

"Vaccination rollout will continue in each province.

"Social gathering activities like, sports, school, church service, death and wedding are prohibited during the 11 days curfew."

According to Leingkone, 275 new Covid-19 active cases have been reported in the country for the last 24 hours.

The total active cases recorded since January this year is 2577.

All the six provinces remain at Alert Level 3.

Photo supplied Caption: Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone announced the new curfew orders last night.