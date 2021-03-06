Vanuatu DPM pays respects to late Grand Chief Sir Micheal Somare

The ‘Haus Krai’ is being held at the Melanesian Spearhead Group Secretariat headquarters in Port Vila.

Sir Micheal, Papua New Guinea's longest serving Prime Minister and a founding father of the MSG passed away in Port Moresby late last month.

The ‘Haus Krai’, as a symbol of grief in PNG's culture.

An area at the MSG Secretariat has been especially demarcated for the public to pay their respects to the late leader.

The public has been encouraged to visit the MSG Secretariat to lay wreaths and sign the Condolence book.

The ‘Haus Krai’ will continue until Friday.

PNG has declared two weeks of national mourning.

Sir Micheal will be laid to rest in his hometown of Wewak as he had requested.

Photo supplied MSG Secretariat