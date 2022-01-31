Vanuatu ends 1st dose of AstraZeneca Covid vaccine administration today

Adults who have not received any AstraZeneca doses by today will not be eligible to receive this vaccine.

However, they will be able to receive another vaccine type, which is currently Sinopharm.

The decision to limit AstraZeneca for 1st doses was made by the National Immunization Coordination Committee of the Ministry of Health this week based on the current limited availability of the vaccine in Vanuatu.

From tomorrow, 1 February 2022, the remaining AstraZeneca stock at the National and Provincial Health office will be used for 2nd doses only.

Sixty-five per cent of adults have received at least one dose and 44 per cent are fully vaccinated.

Vanuatu is currently Covid-19 free.