Vanuatu eyes to have Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders' Summit in August

The Daily Post reported Jothan Napat, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister, saying they have received a confirmation from the government of Solomon Islands, noting they have a clash with their Parliament sitting.

Napat said Vanuatu has a busy agenda in July and they are looking at organising the meeting in August.

Napat said the application for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua becoming a full member will be discussed in a retreat by the MSG Prime Ministers before any adoption.