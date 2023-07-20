 

Vanuatu eyes to have Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders' Summit in August

BY: Loop Pacific
06:39, July 20, 2023


Vanuatu's deputy prime minister says this week's Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders' Summit has been postponed.

The Daily Post reported Jothan Napat, who is also Foreign Affairs Minister, saying they have received a confirmation from the government of Solomon Islands, noting they have a clash with their Parliament sitting.

Napat said Vanuatu has a busy agenda in July and they are looking at organising the meeting in August.

Napat said the application for the United Liberation Movement for West Papua becoming a full member will be discussed in a retreat by the MSG Prime Ministers before any adoption.

     

Source: 
RNZ Pacific
Tags: 
Vanuatu
Melanesian Spearhead Group Leaders summit
