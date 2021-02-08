 

Vanuatu Government to engage only one contractor for Anambrou/Simbolo road

The Vanuatu Government plans to engage a single contractor to complete the tar sealing on the Anambrou/Simbolo road in Port Vila.

Ministry of the Infrastructure and Public Utilities Media Officer, Antoine Malsungai said the tender was closed last month, and a new contractor for the project will be announced soon.

“While previous upgrade road works at the area were split between four labour contractors, the government now wants to engage only a single contractor for the works.”

“Tarsealing will commence soon once a contractor is selected,” he said.

The road connects residents to the town and essential services such as markets, schools and clinics.

     

