Vanuatu Government to engage only one contractor for Anambrou/Simbolo road

Ministry of the Infrastructure and Public Utilities Media Officer, Antoine Malsungai said the tender was closed last month, and a new contractor for the project will be announced soon.

“While previous upgrade road works at the area were split between four labour contractors, the government now wants to engage only a single contractor for the works.”

“Tarsealing will commence soon once a contractor is selected,” he said.

The road connects residents to the town and essential services such as markets, schools and clinics.