Vanuatu govt says all its workers must be vaccinated

Vanuatu's Public Service Commission said any civil servants who aren't vaccinated or who have only had their first dose, are to stay away from work.

There is no legislation in place to allow such a sanction on workers, but Commission Chair, Simil Johnson, said the Public Service Commission is responsible for ensuring everyone is protected from the covid virus.

The Commission has given two weeks for about 3000 employees of the Public Service Commission to be vaccinated.

Members of the public entering government offices need to show their vaccination identification at the security gate.