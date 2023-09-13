Vanuatu govt's plans to remove speaker parked until next Wednesday

It says the motion to remove the Speaker Seoule Simeon is an ordinary motion, unlike one affecting the ousted prime minister Islhmael Kalsakau, and as such requires 15 days' notice before it can be debated.

Sato Kilman's new coalition government, which came to power after weeks of court battle and vote of no confidence in the government of Kalsakau last week, wants to remove Simeon, who was appointed by the former PM's administration.

Kilman's government had expected to be able to hold a vote today, Tuesday 12 August.

The 27 MPs on the government side signed the motion which was deposited on 5 September.

The Office of the Speaker also confirmed the summons had not been sent to MPs by Simeon, who is currently the acting president of Vanuatu while President Nikenike Vurobaravu is absent on medical grounds.

Meanwhile, the government's numbers have been boosted to 29 with the addition of newly elected Malekula MP, Don Ken, and a move from the previous administration by former justice minister, John Amos crossing the floor to join Kilman's government.