Vanuatu has 2 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine

Prime Minister Bob Loughman confirmed the cases in a press conference broadcast live on VBTC this evening.

A 46-year-old woman and a 50-year-old man arrived in the country on 27 February and were placed in mandatory quarantine.

Loughman said the two people tested positive for Covid-19 on the fifth day of the routine test.

He added that they have been moved to the isolation ward at Vila Central Hospital.

Loughman assured the public that all protocol measures are in place to ensure the cases are contained.

Services including International and Domestic travel will continue, according to the Prime Minister.

Schools, markets and all essential services will operate as well.

Vanuatu’s first Covid-19 case was confirmed on 11 Nov 2020.

Photo VBTC Caption: Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman announces 2 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine