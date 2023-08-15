Vanuatu has new brand identity for climate information

The new brand has been developed to focus attention on information products that increase the ability of ni-Vanuatu to plan for, and respond to climate impacts.

Vanuatu faces many extreme weather events such as cyclones, high temperatures and heatwaves on land and sea.

The nation has also seen more coastal flooding and inundation, and an increase in drought intensity.

Klaemet Save is an initiative of the Climate Information Services for Resilient Development in Vanuatu Project.