Vanuatu Health authorities clear sick patient of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health said the VCH Management after a follow up of an internal communication with the patient concerned found out that there was no connection at all of the said sick patient with the repatriation travelers and the front-line workers.

The ministry said there is no contact or nor exposure at all with the people that are currently in quarantine facilities and does not fit at all the definition of suspect for Covid-19.

The ministry confirmed that despite the above he was tested anyway and returned a negative Covid-19 result and because of the negative result, currently there are only 12 active cases in border quarantine and no report of community transmission.

Patients are advised to continue to seek services at Vila Central Hospital (VCH) as the hospital’s services remain as usual as Efate and Offshore islands remain at alert level one (1) while other islands are in alert level zero (0).

The Ministry of Health said it is making sure all protocols are followed in quarantine.

Everyone is encouraged to continue practicing good hygiene measures such as frequent washing of hands, avoid touching of eye, nose or mouth etc.

People are encouraged to get vaccinated to protect themselves, families and their communities in Vanuatu.

Population who have received their second or full dose of a CovidD-19 vaccine 5 months ago must come forward for their booster doses. Vaccination can help to reduce severe illness, hospitalization and death from Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health is encouraging everyone to get vaccinated so we can protect themselves, families and their communities.

Everyone is urged to refer to official information sources and avoid rumors that can lead to misleading information.

Photo supplied