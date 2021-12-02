Vanuatu health ministry receives contact tracing training materials

Minister of Health Silas Bule Melve received the training package which includes the facilitator’s handbook, training slides, resources for group activities and training notes for contact tracing.

The training materials were developed by the Peace Corps office to help the ministry train more staff on contact tracing.

The Peace Corps Country Director Penny Alexandar, officially handed over the training package yesterday at the Peace Corps office in Port Vila.

The handover was witnessed by Erin Elizabeth Mckee, United States Ambassador to PNG, the Solomon Island and the republic of Vanuatu, MOH Acting Director General Dr. Sam Pisikai Tapo, Surveillance Manager Wendy Williams and representatives from World Health Organization, Australian Government, Vanuatu Tourism Office and Shefa Provincial Health.

The Minister also launched the Mascot competition also organized by MOH and Peace Corps Vanuatu to create more awareness among the local communities on the Vanuatu Outbreak Alert System.

The mascot competition awards will be sponsored by Air Vanuatu, Vanuatu Tourism office and Digicel.

The contact tracing training of trainers is expected to be conducted within early December 2021 to January 2022.

Photo supplied Caption: Peace Corps Country Director Penny Alexandar handing over the training materials to Minister of Health, Silas Bule