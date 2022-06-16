Vanuatu health workers receive on-spot training on nutrition activities

The training supported the health workers by implementing nutrition activities in health facilities around Sanma. The activities include the distribution of nutrition supplies to health facilities such as Micronutrient Powder to health facilities in target communities, targeting children 6-24, 24-59 months, and educating health workers on what to do when counselling Acute Malnutrition cases.

Sanma Provincial Health services has taken the lead and have rolled out Micronutrient supplementation for children under 5 simultaneously within their Covid 19 response operations to protect children and boost their immune systems.

Micro Nutrient Powder (MNP) distribution and deworming is to boost nutrition status and detect Severe and Moderate Acute Malnutrition and inform provincial health & national nutrition units on the nutrition status of children aged 0-5 year’s.

The Ministry of Health conducted the same training in Penama and Malampa Provinces in 2021 as a response to Tropical Cyclone Harold.

The Micronutrient Powder has been distributed to a few health facilities in Port Vila and Efate recently to be shared to children who have been affected by Covid-19. Multiple Micronutrient powders for children under 5 is a globally proven intervention that improves children’s nutrition status and health by directly providing them the daily micronutrient needs that their body needs.

Multiple Micronutrient Powders is a Vitamin and mineral Powder consisting of 15 important Vitamins and Minerals mainly given to children 6-23 months of age. One sachet of MNP can be added directly to soft or mashed foods prepared at home for children 6-23 months.

Photo Caption: Nurse Aide for Port Olry village, showing MNP sachet to a caregiver in Hog habour village during MCH clinic.