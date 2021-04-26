Vanuatu High Commission confirms allowances have been paid to sponsored students

Johnson Vora of the High Commission of the Republic of Vanuatu in Fiji confirmed the payments were made during the week.

“We confirm that the Government has paid out allowances this week. Allowances are credited directly to each student’s personal bank accounts,” Vora said.

He was responding to questions from Loop Vanuatu following concerns by some Ni-Vanuatu students studying at USP about the delay in payment of allowances.

Vora, who is the Second Secretary- Education Attache in the High Commission’s office, said some students have not received their allowances because they don’t own bank accounts.

“A few students still do not own bank accounts and the High Commission is seeking to have their funds transferred to its operational account held in Suva, from which the students will be paid cash.”

Meanwhile, Vanuatu’s government says 44 of its students studying at the University of the South Pacific’s Fiji campus have had their courses terminated and now face repatriation.

The government said the students had failed all or most of their courses and would no longer be supported by the state.