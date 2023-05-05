Vanuatu lacks search and rescue resources

The Daily Post newspaper reported the Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority confirming it was unable to respond to a recent distress call issued by the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre in Noumea when the LC Urata Riki was sinking off Efate on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, the owner of the Urata Riki, MP John Amos, says the vessel had just spent 40 days on the slipway, at a cost of US$131,000 and was in perfect condition.

He told the paper that many parts of the vessel were replaced with brand new parts.

Amos said the vessel was also not overloaded as many had speculated on social media.

The vessel was bound for the southern islands, carrying aid assistance for the victims of the twin cyclones two months ago.