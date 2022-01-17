Vanuatu loses UN voting right

Department of Foreign Affairs, Yvon Basil confirmed that the Pacific nation still owes VT90,000 to the UN.

Vanuatu and Papua New Guinea are among eight nations losing their voting rights.

The other countries are Venezuela, Sudan, Antigua, Barbuda, Republic of Congo and Guinea. Venezuela and Sudan are in arrears.

The suspension was relayed by UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, in a letter to the President of the UN General Assembly, Abdulla Shahid, on Wednesday last week.

The suspension is deemed to be effective immediately.