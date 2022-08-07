Vanuatu: Magnitude-5.0 offshore earthquake occurs south of Port Vila

The epicenter was about 40 km (25 miles) south of Port Vila.

The tremor occurred at a depth of about 10 km (6 miles), and shaking was probably felt throughout Efate Island. There have been no initial reports of damage or casualties as a result of the earthquake; however, significant damage is unlikely.

It could take several hours until authorities can conduct comprehensive damage assessments, especially in remote areas. [Light, moderate, strong] aftershocks are likely over the coming days. The event has not prompted any tsunami advisories.

Officials may temporarily shut down transportation infrastructure in the tremor zone to check for damage. Minor disruptions could occur during shutdowns, but service will likely resume quickly if no damage is found. Utility outages are possible, particularly near the earthquake's epicenter.