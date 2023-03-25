Vanuatu minister says harvests will take time to recover after cyclones

Ralph Regenvanu said the main food push started in the middle of last week, with only a small amount of supplies being handed out in the immediate aftermath of the severe back-to-back cyclones.

He said there's been logistical issues in getting the food distributed, but dry rations should reach everyone in the two worst affected provinces, Shefa and Tafea, by the end of this week.

"It's not really ideal but it's still within the timeframe we've set which is three weeks from the cyclone and those three weeks end about now," Regenvanu said.

"People are frustrated, they're waiting for food, some are waiting for shelter and supplies so they can rebuild.

"As with every disaster of this magnitude, there's a lot of frustration with the ability of the government and other partners to respond in a timely manner, but that's just issues of capacity within the government and our donor partners."

Regenvanu said gardens, which are the main source of food for people, had been damaged.

"There's going to be a lot of hardship while we wait for the gardens to regenerate.

"The food cluster is also giving out lots of seeds and gardening tools to assist people to start planting which should have started happening immediately after the cyclone."