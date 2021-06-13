Vanuatu nationals arrested for drinking alcohol

Acting Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu said the Vanuatu nationals were arrested for drinking alcohol at Raiwai, Suva.

The Fiji Times reports Tudravu said alcohol and kava consumption continues to be linked to breach of curfew arrests and health restrictions as the majority of those arrested were found drunk.

This is the second time Vanuatu nationals have been arrested for breaching curfew orders since Fiji’s second wave of COVID-19 cases began two months ago.

Ten students were fined FJ$300 each by the Magistrates Court in Suva last month.

The students live in separate houses and breached the COVID-19 guidelines by gathering at one house to drink alcohol.

All of them were charged with a count each of breaching the Public Health Act and they pleaded guilty to their charge.

They were given 30 days to pay the fine.

The students all apologized for their actions and admitted that they should not have been drinking.

Suva Magistrate Liyanage Wickramasekara reminded the students that they are guests in Fiji and they should follow the law.

Fiji currently has 702 active cases of COVID-19 and they are in isolation.

