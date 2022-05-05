Vanuatu para-athlete Enock qualifies for Commonwealth Games

This followed the pre-qualification GAPS camp completed last week in Birmingham, United Kingdom.

This will see Elie joining Team Vanuatu at the Commonwealth Games in England from 28 July to 08 August this year.

“We are just delighted that Elie has been selected on merit – not just as a Wild Card. The Vanuatu Paralympic Committee really aims at sending competitive athletes, not tourists, to international competitions representing Vanuatu,” said President of the Vanuatu Paralympic Committee Margret Macfarlane.

“Though of course a Wild Card entry does give new, up-coming para-athletes like Rodney Talo an opportunity to experience a big international event and learn from the shared expertise and coaching from the global para-athletic family.”

At the GAPS Camp, Elie was also classified for powerlifting – the para-athletic form of weightlifting. This means for other events such as the Pacific Games in Solomon Islands in November 2023, the World Athletics Championships in Paris in 2023 and of course the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games, Elie has the opportunity to compete in Athletics and powerlifting if schedules allow....

Photo file SBS Caption: Para-athlete Elie Enock