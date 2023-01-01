Vanuatu pays tribute to Pele

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Jotham Napat said, “It is with profound sadness to learn of the tragic passing of the great football legend Mr. Edson Arantes do Nascimento (Pele). As a Brazilian public figure, Pele has inspired millions throughout his remarkable sporting career. His legacy will indeed forever be remembered”.

Pelé died on Thursday at the age of 82.

He is the only player to win the World Cup three times, lifting the trophy in 1958, 1962 and 1970,

Pele was named Fifa's Player of the Century in 2000.

Photo BBC Sport Caption: Pele