Vanuatu PM’s family supports Tafea Day celebrations at USP’s Suva campus

The Loughman family gave financial assistance to the association through their daughter Nisa Kaun Loughman, who is also studying at USP in Suva.

TSA President Andrew Nawakai expressed gratitude to PM Loughman for the generous support, which will help their members celebrate Tafea Day on Thursday.

The programme will include educational panel discussions on topics and fields of study of students from Tafea.

Nawakai has called on other Tafea MPs and Ministers who have received requests to respond because by doing so they will be contributing in the human resources development of their province.

Nawakai said God will continue to guide and bless the leadership of the country and PM Loughman is a God-chosen leader that the country is fortunate to have at this time as Vanuatu journeys through its 40th year of independence.

Photo supplied Caption: USP student Nisa Kaun Loughman (right) hands over the sponsorship to the Tafea Students Association President Andrew Nawakai (left) at the USP Laucala Campus in Suva, Fiji