Vanuatu Police continue investigations into discovery of ship crew member’s body

The body of the engineer was found at Pango Beach last weekend.

The deceased arrived on the tanker Inge Kosan last week.

According to Office of the Maritime Regulator (OMR) the ship was sailing out of Port Vila Harbour on Sunday, when they realised that one of their crew was not on board.

A search and rescue operation was mounted on Sunday afternoon.

The team found a body at Wolourua beach between Pango point and Ifira point.

Police said the body is at the Vila Central Hospital mortuary awaiting a post mortem examination.

Photo supplied Caption: Tanker, Inge Kosan inside Port Vila Bay.