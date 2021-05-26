Vanuatu prepares for Covid-19 vaccination rollout

Last week 24,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine arrived in Vanuatu, sent from Italy through the COVAX facility.

The manager of the country's Expanded Program of Immunisation, Simon Samson, said the majority of these people were front line workers in sectors such as immigration, customs and health.

Samson said it wasn't only ni-Vanuatu who responded to registration, but also foreign nationals who reside in Port Vila.

He said training has been conducted for nurses of Vila Central Hospital and health staffs for Efate and offshore islands to administer the vaccines.

The vaccination will start on 2nd June, after the official launch.