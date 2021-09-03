Vanuatu President pardons 3 former Prime Ministers | Loop Vanuatu

The President exercised his powers under Article 38 of the Constitution and made the Order to pardon the conviction of Joe Natuman, Serge Vohor and Charlot Salwai Tabimasmas.

The Order is effective from 31 August, 2021.

Natuman was convicted for perverting the course of justice and given a two-year suspended sentence in 2018.

Vohor was convicted for corruption while Salwai was given a suspended jail sentence after being found guilty of perjury.

In July 2020, President Moses pardoned nine former members of parliament who were jailed on conspiracy charges.

Photo file Caption: Vanuatu President Tallis Obed Moses