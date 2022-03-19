Vanuatu public urged to test for Covid-19 if symptoms show up

Tests are being conducted at Vila Central Hospital and Northern Provincial Hospital.

Private health care providers who are currently offering Covid-19 tests include: Novomedical, Medipole, Medical centers, Vanuatu Private Hospital, Medical options, Dockta blong mi. There is aharge for receiving a Covid-19 test at a private healthcare provider.

“People are advised to seek medical care immediately if they have symptoms and are at risk of severe disease or if they or a family member experience danger sign of Covid-19. Do not seek medical care if you have mild symptoms and are not at risk of severe disease.”

Common and mild symptoms of COVID-19 include fever, cough, sore throat, muscle aches and pains. However, some people might have no symptoms at all. People with and without symptoms are both contagious and can spread the virus to others.

Danger signs are symptoms include trouble breathing (shortness of breath or difficult to breath); ongoing chest pain or chest feels tight like someone sitting on it; severe headache for a few days; appears confused or unable to stay awake or wake up; pale, grey, or blue coloured skin, lips, or fingernails; and feeling progressively weaker.

Only seek medical care if you experience any danger signs. Anyone experiencing any symptoms of Covid-19 is advised to go for a test.

Further testing sites are being established by the Ministry of Health and this information will be communicated to the public once confirmed.

“Everyone must continue Covid-19 preventative measures. Wash hands regularly, practice respiratory hygiene, and clean and disinfect surfaces regularly. Stay at home if sick and wear a mask going out or in public places. Get the COVID-19 vaccine now and a booster dose five months after completing your vaccination course. Covid-19 vaccination protects against severe disease, hospitalization, and death from Covid-19”