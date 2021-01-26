 

Vanuatu radio DJ creates history in radiothon for charity

BY: Loop Pacific
09:09, January 26, 2021
Pasai Sope, who is popularly known as Paradise 98FM’s DJ Saipresz Dii SoundBouy, has created history by becoming Vanuatu’s first-ever radio DJ to host a 36-hour non-stop radiothon to raise fund for charity.

The radiothon was organized to raise funds to buy incubators for Vila Central Hospital.

DJ Saipresz and his co-host, Joseph ‘Soso” Toms began their quest at 6am Friday, 23 January and ended at 6pm Saturday without sleeping for 36 hours.

Five other colleagues kept vigil over the pair and stayed up for 36 hours as well.

The team of helpers included Rani Taviti, Alexis Arukelena, Steven Able and George Toukone.

The radiothon was organized by Vanuatu Broadcasting & Television Corporation (VBTC) Staff Social Club.

 As of 3pm Monday, the radiothon collected a total of vt3.4m in cash and kind.

VBTC will liaise with medical authorities at Vila Central Hospital on the immediate purchase of incubators and accessories.

 

Photo by Pauline Thimoty/source Saipresz Dii SoundBouy/Facebook Caption: Saipresz Dii SoundBouy (second left backrow) and the radiothon team  

     

