Vanuatu receives award for exceptional contributions to tobacco control

Vanuatu was selected as one of the five winners from the Western Pacific Region.

This is the second time that the Ministry of Health has received the award.

The ministry played a crucial role in advocating the increase of over 50 per cent in excise taxes on tobacco products, along with the prohibition of heated tobacco products, electronic nicotine and non-nicotine delivery systems and acting even before products were widely available in the country.

The ministry recognised the potential threats they posed to young people and tobacco control efforts.

Vanuatu became the first country in the Pacific to put in place a ban on these products by prioritising tobacco control efforts and enacting preventive measures and contributed to creating a safer and healthier environment for the 327 000 people of Vanuatu.

