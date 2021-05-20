Vanuatu receives COVID-19 vaccine

The vaccines arrived in Port Vila from Brisbane last night.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman Weibur and other guests were present to receive the vaccines.

Frontline workers will be the first group to receive their doze of the COVID-19 vaccine when the vaccination programme rolls out which is targeted to commence next month.

Director Public Health Len Tarivonda said frontline workers are border workers, quarantine facility staff, public transport workers, people aged 55 and above.

Another priority group is people aged 35 and above with medical conditions.

According to Tarivonda, Vanuatu will receive 24,000 does of AstraZeneca through the COVAX facility.

COVAX facility is a global procurement mechanism facilitated by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, WHO and UNICEF.

Tarivonda said the Ministry of Health is trying to identify other options for additional vaccines through bi-lateral partners.

The ministry and its partners are conducting intensive advocacy and community engagement activities to ensure a successful vaccination programme.

There are currently no COVID-19 cases in isolation or quarantine in Vanuatu.

