Vanuatu receives cyclone relief supplies

Ambassador in Vanuatu, Li Minggang, at Port Vila International Airport on Thursday.

China said the supplies, which include medical equipment, are worth more than US$876,000.

They were delivered on a Russian aircraft.

FRANZ, the group comprising donor countries France, Australia, and New Zealand, provided the initial relief supplies following the impact of Cyclones Judy and Kevin on Vanuatu two weeks ago.

RNZ Pacific's correspondent in Vanuatu reports the Food Security and Agriculture Cluster began distributing emergency relief supplies to the offshore islands of Efate on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, South Korea will provide humanitarian assistance worth $US200,000 to Vanuatu.

Seoul's foreign ministry said it hopes this assistance will help Vanuatuans affected by the cyclones to swiftly return to their daily lives and recover from the damage.