Vanuatu receives mobile crushers for road maintenance

The ‘Red Rhinos’ are mobile crushers used to prepare high quality materials for small-scale road maintenance.

Australian High Commissioner, Sarah deZoeten, officially handed over the crushers to the Public Works Department team in Tanna with Vanuatu’s Prime Minister, Bob Loughman Weibur, the Minister of Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Jay Ngwele, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Marc Ati and senior officials.

The High Commission said the two crushers weigh over three tonnes each and can be moved around the country to respond to the road maintenance needs in different provinces.

Photo source Australia High Commission