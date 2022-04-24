Vanuatu records 5 new Covid-related deaths

Two cases are based in Shefa Province and three in Sanma Province.

According to the ministry, the cases are three males with underlying health conditions aged 29 years old, 31 years old and 92 years old.

One of the cases was unvaccinated.

The other two deaths recorded are females aged 50 and 57 years old who were both vaccinated and had underlying health conditions.

All five deaths occurred several days ago but have recently been confirmed through Ministry of Health investigations to be due to Covid-19 infection.

Minister of Health Minister, Bruno Leingkone announced the deaths and extended his deepest condolences to the families of the individuals.

He said any loss is deeply felt by the entire country.

High risk populations, and in particular people with underlying health conditions continue to be prioritized for Covid-19 vaccines by the Ministry of Health.

Covid-19 can be deadly, especially for people with existing underlying health conditions who are at risk of becoming severely ill, being hospitalized, and in some cases, death.

The Ministry of Health is reminding the population of the importance of being fully vaccinated as soon as possible and receiving a booster dose five months after the primary series.