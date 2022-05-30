Vanuatu records 69 new cases

Of the total, 55 are in TAFEA Province (Tanna), three in SHEFA (Efate, Epi), six in PENAMA Province (Pentecost) and five in SANMA Province (Santo).

Tongariki reported one new case in quarantine on 26 May 2022.

The case is currently in isolation at Kokonak School.

One case was also reported on Epi Island on 27 May 2022.

The ministry is conducting case investigation and contact tracing.

Another case was also reported on Aneityum on 27 May 2022. Case investigation and contact tracing ongoing

Vanuatu has 9005 cases confirmed since 1 January 2022.

There are currently 375 active cases and 8616 cases have recovered.