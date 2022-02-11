Vanuatu records eight leptospirosis cases

The National Surveillance Unit reported that five of the cases are in SANMA Province, one in SHEFA, one in TORBA and another one in TAFEA Province.

The cases were confirmed after 81 rapid diagnostic tests were done at the Northern District Hospital and the Vila Central Hospital.

NSU said that areas presented with more cases in Santo were Chapuis and Pump Station. Throughout Vanuatu, results show a higher incidence of cases in males than females.

“Community awareness sessions are being conducted in the provinces to sensitize the population on the facts and transmission mode of leptospirosis from animal to human including personal knowledge on household prevention and protection measures.”