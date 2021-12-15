Vanuatu repatriation flights currently suspended

The final group of people who are still in quarantine, are expected to be released on Saturday.

The Ministry of Health said there are 249 people who are expected to be discharged if their final Covid-19 test returns negative.

According to the ministry, around 150 people will be released this week and another 100 are expected to be released later.

The repatriates are being accommodated in five quarantine facilities.

A quarantine cap of 120 people was initially set by MOH since the resumption of the repatriation flights in September this year.