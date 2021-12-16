 

Vanuatu reports 2 new Covid-19 cases in quarantine

BY: Loop Pacific
11:43, December 16, 2021
Two active cases of Covid-19 have been detected in quarantine in Vanuatu.

One case is a passenger who arrived on a flight from Fiji on 24 November 2021 and the other arrived on the 1 December 2021 on a flight from Australia.

Prime Minister Bob Loughman confirmed the new cases in a press conference.  

Neither of the passengers showed any signs or symptoms of Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health said Samples are being sent overseas to determine the Covid-19 variant for each.

There is currently no evidence of transmission of Covid-19 in the community.

As of 13 December 2021, Efate and Offshore islands are elevated to Alert Level 1 (Medium): Cases at the border. Everywhere else remains at Level 0 (Low): No cases.

So far, 297,200 doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been received in Vanuatu, comprising 197,200 AstraZeneca doses and 100,000 Sinopharm doses.

     

Photo Government PRO  Caption: Vanuatu Prime Minister Bob Loughman

