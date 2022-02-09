Vanuatu reports 8 leptospirosis cases

Five cases are reported in SANMA Province and there are one each in the provinces of SHEFA, TORBA and TAFEA.

The cases were confirmed after 81 rapid diagnostic tests were done at the Northern District Hospital and the Vila Central Hospital (VCH) reports Vanuatu Daily Post.

Areas presented with more cases in Santo were Chapuis and Pump Station. Throughout Vanuatu, results show a higher incidence of cases in males than female.

Community awareness session are being conducted in the provinces to sensitize the population on the facts and transmission mode of leptospirosis from animal to human including personal knowledge on household prevention and protection measures.

Environmental health assessments have been done with the Livestock and Water Department to confirm areas with possible exposure.

Leptospirosis is a bacterial disease that affects both humans and animals. It is caused by bacteria of the genus Leptospira. Leptospirosis occurs in wild and domestic animals, mainly rats, dogs and pigs.

Leptospirosis is transmitted to humans mainly through contact of broken skin with water or soil contaminated with the urine of infected animals. Infections may occur in people exposed to flood water/ puddles /waterfalls.

The incubation period is from 4 to 19 days, usually 10 days.

