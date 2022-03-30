Vanuatu reports first Covid-19 deaths

The Minister of Health Bruno Leingkon announced the deaths this afternoon.

The two cases are a 22-year-old female and a 5-year-old male who had pre-existing conditions, before contracting the virus.

They passed away at the Vila Central Hospital last weekend.

Leingkon also released the latest figures showing 112 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

He has advised the public to continue with Covid-19 preventative measures which include washing hands regularly, wearing a mask when going out or in public places and practicing respiratory hygiene.

The other practices are cleaning and disinfecting surfaces regularly.

The public is advised to stay at home if they are sick.

Photo file RNZ Pacific Caption: Vanuatu Minister of Health Bruno Leingkon