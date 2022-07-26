 

Vanuatu seasonal worker missing at sea, Far North Queensland police scale back search

BY: Loop Pacific
09:44, July 26, 2022
Police are scaling back the search for three missing seasonal workers off the coast of Far North Queensland after their boat sank on the way back from a fishing trip to the Great Barrier Reef.

The group of four men - three from Tonga and one from Vanuatu - set off near Mission Beach more than a week ago.

A 36-year-old Tongan man is the only survivor who was rescued after spending up to 30 hours in the ocean and has since been released from hospital.

Three of the seasonal workers were employed on a banana farm.

In a statement, Far North Queensland Police acting inspector Brett Jenkins said authorities couldn't find the remaining three missing fishermen or any items of theirs.

 

