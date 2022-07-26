Vanuatu seasonal worker missing at sea, Far North Queensland police scale back search

The group of four men - three from Tonga and one from Vanuatu - set off near Mission Beach more than a week ago.

A 36-year-old Tongan man is the only survivor who was rescued after spending up to 30 hours in the ocean and has since been released from hospital.

Three of the seasonal workers were employed on a banana farm.

In a statement, Far North Queensland Police acting inspector Brett Jenkins said authorities couldn't find the remaining three missing fishermen or any items of theirs.

Photo ABC