Vanuatu senior health officials undergo COVID-19 training

The training also includes isseminating correct information to communities.

National Health Immunization Coordinator, Simon Samson said their main challenge at the moment is to make the people in the islands confident and comfortable to receive the vaccine, especially with the circulation of misinformation on social media.

Samson said with the one-week training, Provincial Superintendents, Health Promotion Unit and Immunization officers are better equipped and have the capacity to carry out vaccinations in their communities.

He noted vaccination is important as the country maintains its Covid-free status.

Samson said the vaccination roll out is expected in SHEFA, TAFEA and SANMA, targeting individuals on the frontline.