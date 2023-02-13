Vanuatu signs MOU to improve Aids to Navigation coordination

The Vanuatu Maritime Safety Authority and the Department of Ports and Harbour signed the MOU to facilitate the change.

“The MOU outlines their shared legal responsibilities and allows for mutual understanding and support in implementing the VMSA Act, Shipping Act [CAP 53], and Ports Act [CAP 26].”

“The MOU takes into account the VT196 million grant agreement between the Governments of Japan and Vanuatu for the improvement of AToN, as well as the government’s current hydrography policy. This will ensure efficient and positive results in enhancing the safety of vessels in Vanuatu’s waters,” a statement said

The Aids to Navigation is a device or structure external to the ship, designed to assist in determination of position, to define a safe course, or to warn of dangers or obstructions.

The collaboration between VMSA and the Department of Ports and Harbour will provide a structured approach for improving the coordination and regulation of AToN in Vanuatu.