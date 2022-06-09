Vanuatu students to receive Moderna Covid-19 vaccine

The roll out was announced during the launch of Covid-19 vaccine campaign for adolescents, aged 12 to 17 at Central School in Port Vila yesterday.

Minister of Health, Bruno Leingkone has reminded everyone that the vaccine can help protect them and stop the spread of the virus.

Meanwhile, SHEFA Provincial Education Officer, David Naviti said that schools, particularly within the urban and sub-urban areas are prepared to have the vaccination rollout in their schools.

Consent forms are being distributed to schools for students to get their parent’s consent on receiving the vaccine

The rollout of safe and effective Covid-19 vaccination for adolescents is supported by the Australian Government, World Health Organisation, and UNICEF.