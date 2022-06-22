Vanuatu Trade Minister welcomes SPIRIT Project

The meeting provided a platform to promote the European Union (EU) funded Strengthening Pacific Intra-Regional and International Trade (SPIRIT) project and discuss possible areas of assistance to assist Vanuatu’s trade needs, particularly in implementing Vanuatu’s E-Commerce Strategy and Roadmap. Other activities include conducting Awareness Training Sessions on the PACP-EU Interim Economic Partnership Agreement.

The meeting was also an opportunity to promote the Melanesian Free Trade Agreement (MFTA) and also encouraged Vanuatu to sign the Agreement. The MFTA was endorsed by MSG Leaders in 2016.

Bule welcomed the SPIRIT Project and assured the team of Vanuatu’s support towards the implementation of this project in Melanesia sub-region.

Photo supplied Caption: L-R: Jill Juma, Melanesian Trade Adviser; James Bule, Minister TTCNVB; Sovaia Marawa, Manager Trade, MSG Secretariat and Manager of the Vanuatu Aid for Trade Management Unit (VAMU) Luisa Letlet.