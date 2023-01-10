Vanuatu Weightlifting confident of a positive year 2023

In a statement, the federation said achievements thus far were unbelievable making historical achievements for Vanuatu Weightlifting as well.

“We came 3rd in the Oceania region in the 102kg category. We also came 4th in Junior for the 87kg weight category as well as 10th in the senior women.”

“VWF would like to congratulate Thomas Wilbur and Ajah Pritchard Lolo for these very outstanding results and wish them the very best of Luck for this year 2023.”

The federation thanked coach Simone and everyone who supported VWF through sponsorships.

VWF said it is also looking forward to another great year again this year.

Wilbur participated at the Pacific mini game in Saipan and Pritchard participated at the Birmingham Commonwealth Games.