Vanuatu's donation to Fiji | Loop Vanuatu

The Vanuatu Council of Ministers approved the support during its meeting this week.

Director of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and External Trade Yvon Basil says Fiji is one of Vanuatu's closest partners.

He says both countries have a good relationship and Fiji has helped Vanuatu in many ways.

Mr Basil says this includes hosting about 100 ni-Vanuatu students studying in Fiji.

Given the Melanesian solidarity, the government felt the urge to assist them.

"This is a kind gesture to show our solidarity and sympathy to the government of Fiji that we are here to support them in this uncertainty," he said.