Vanuatu's international borders reopen

Vanuatu has been closed to travellers since the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020.

Only repatriation flights were allowed during the closure.

Minister of Tourism, James Bule stated early this week that reopening the international border will provide a stimulus for economic recovery.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Vanuatu Tourism Office, Adela Aru, said after more than two years isolated from the rest of the world, today is a joyful day and her team and the local tourism industry are more than ready to start welcoming international visitors.

“We’ve kept Vanuatu beautiful, and we’re thrilled to be welcoming travellers back to our shores come July,” said Aru.

According to Air Vanuatu, the first Air Vanuatu flight from Noumea to Port Vila will arrive today at 10am (local time) with 60 passengers.

Another Air Vanuatu flight from Brisbane to Port Vila will bring in 160 passengers.

To enter Vanuatu starting 1 July, travellers will only need to present a negative RAT test from within 24 hours of departure or a certificate of infection and recovery from within 28 days of departure, if they have recently had Covid-19.

Once in Vanuatu, there is no arrival testing required. However, travellers will be required to play their part in keeping both locals and visitors safe by practising good hygiene and physical distancing.

Photo supplied Caption: Prime Minister Bob Loughman with government Ministers and tourism partners pose for a photo shoot to mark the reopening of the international border