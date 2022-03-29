WFP’s Pacific Humanitarian Air Service flies medical supplies to Vanuatu

The supplies were sent Friday on behalf of WHO, UNFPA, UNDP, UN in Pacific and the Government of New Zealand.

“We are pleased that our Pacific Humanitarian Air Service continues to be the lifeline filling in the gaps left by commercial supply chain disruptions. The impacts of the Covid-19 are still being strongly felt across the Pacific, and with the support of our UN and government partners, we are able to move lifesaving medical cargo, when and where it is needed,” said Carlos Veloso, Country Director a.i. of WFP’s Pacific Multi-Country Office.

“With thanks to funding support from the European Union, we are able to deliver life-saving equipment and supplies like oxygen concentrators, patient monitors, rapid antigen kits, GeneXpert tests, swabs, and oximeters to Vanuatu. These equipment and supplies are coming at a critical time when Vanuatu is experiencing its first ever surge in Covid-19 cases,” said Dr Mark Jacobs, WHO Representative to the South Pacific and Director of Pacific Technical Support.

WFP's Pacific Humanitarian Air Service is a collaboration between key partners and organisations in compiling resources and skills to respond to the pandemic as well as natural disasters across the Pacific region. In addition to the European Union, the operation is funded generously by the Government of Australia and USAID.

Photo supplied WFP Caption: Medical supplies heading to Vanuatu